DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India, Pakistan put aside tensions to participate in Russia-led military drill

India, Pakistan put aside tensions to participate in Russia-led military drill

Russia is hosting the multinational exercise, called ZAPAD, which includes 20 countries
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:24 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Four months after the armies of India and Pakistan clashed during Operation Sindoor, the two countries will participate in a multinational exercise in Russia. Russia is hosting the multinational exercise, called ZAPAD, which includes 20 countries, including India, Pakistan, and China. A 70-member team from India is scheduled to depart by Monday.

Advertisement

The exercise, which started on September 1, will run until September 17, with the Indian contingent joining midway. Typically, countries participating in such exercises are divided into different groups, with China and Pakistan in one group and India in another.

India has participated in Russia-hosted exercises in the past, and this participation comes just four months after the skirmish with Pakistan (May 7-10). India’s participation in the Russian-hosted military exercise is also seen as a balancing act, as New Delhi’s military has joined a US-led grouping conducting a multinational exercise.

Advertisement

Last week, a 700-strong contingent from India joined the multinational exercise Bright Star in Egypt, which is being organised jointly by the Egyptian forces and the US Central Command. The exercise, which started in 1980 as a bilateral exercise between Egypt and America, has now turned into a multinational exercise and is the largest tri-services exercise in the Middle East region.

The Bright Star exercise is currently in its 19th edition and ran from August 20 to September 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts