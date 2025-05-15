India and Pakistan have agreed to continue with ‘confidence-building measures’ that include reducing the alertness level of the respective militaries.

The Indian Army said on Thursday that as per the understanding between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on both sides arrived on May 10, “it has been decided to continue with the confidence-building measures so as to reduce the alertness level”.

On May 10, Pakistani DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah had called up Indian DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and proposed “a pause to the hostilities”.

On Thursday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said their military had agreed to extend the ceasefire with India until Sunday. He told Parliament that both sides had a "military-to-military communication".

Meanwhile, the DGMOs had also spoken on May 12 and talked about “continuing with the commitment” that both sides “must not fire a single shot”. They had decided not to initiate any aggressive action.

The two nuclear-armed nations had a major conflict after India struck at terror camps in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.