India-Pakistan military incidents that nearly escalated in last 3 decades

The collision between warships of Indian and Pakistani navies in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday is the first major peacetime maritime incident involving the two countries in the past 15 years. However, there have been other bigger peacetime incidents involving the two militaries which could have flared up, but did not.

PNS Babar-INS Godavari collision

The last time warships of the two nuclear armed nations collided at sea was in July 2011. PNS Babar had collided with INS Godavari in the Gulf of Aden – South of Yemen.

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The PNS Babar-INS Godavari incident had found mention in Parliament too. Defence Minister AK Antony, answering questions in August 2011, explained the incident saying INS Godavari, on anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, was close to merchant vessel MV Suez, which had earlier been hijacked, and tried to establish communication for ascertaining the safety of the crew.

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Antony had told the Lok Sabha, “Pakistani Warship PNS Babur closed INS Godavari at high speed and carried out a manoeuvre in gross violation of the relevant regulations on navigational safety and in the process touched Godavari, thereby marginally damaging the extended safety net on the helicopter deck.”

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India had then lodged a protest with the Government of Pakistan through the High Commission of Pakistan, New Delhi. The Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991.

Yesterday’s incident in the Arabian Sea played out on similar lines to the July 2011 incident. India and Pakistan have, so far, not named which warships had collided.

Brahmos accidental fire

One of the biggest peacetime incidents in the past few decades was the accidental firing of the BrahMos Missile that had landed inside Pakistan on March 9, 2022. The accidental firing was seen as “one in a million error”.

A BrahMos missile in an Indian Air Force storage facility near Ambala got fired accidentally during an inspection check around 7 pm that day. Within 4 minutes, the supersonic missile had landed 124 km inside Pakistan at Mian Channu, Khanewal District, in Punjab.

Hotlines between the militaries of the two countries were activated. Indian Ministry of Defence formally acknowledged the "technical malfunction" and expressed regret on March 11, 2022.

In Pakistan, its Air Defence Operations Center picked up a high-speed flying object inside Indian territory. Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the then Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan, had raised the issue with India saying “the high speed object suddenly maneuvered towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan's air space, ultimately falling near Mian Channu”.

Later, an IAF inquiry looked into the role of at least four IAF officials connected with the firing incident. A Court of Inquiry had found the Commanding Officer, a Group Captain-level officer, and a few others “blameworthy”.

Indian Army helicopter lands in PoK

In October 2011, it had just started snowing in the upper reaches of Ladakh when a Cheetah helicopter of the Aviation Wing of the Indian Army mistook a similar looking valley and landed in Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sparking a diplomatic row between the two countries.

It was sheer luck that Pakistan’s air defence batteries did not shoot it down.

The Cheetah helicopter was launched from the Leh airfield, Headquarters of 14 Corps of Indian Army, to repair a Dhruv helicopter that was stranded at Drass. Running low on fuel, the pilots decided to refuel at Kargil – a few miles east of Drass.

The pilots spotted a landing ground and oil drums, so they landed. A Pakistan Army jawan approached the helicopter and was asked to refuel it. It was then the pilots realised they had inadvertently crossed over to PoK and landed at an airfield controlled by a Pakistani artillery unit — 90 Medium Regiment.

The Director General of Military Operation (DGMO) — who has a hotline to his Pakistani counterpart – got on the phone. Later that evening, after back-channel diplomatic persuasion, the helicopter returned to India.

The single-engine Cheetah is derived from the French Aérospatiale SA 315B Lama and Pakistan Army used the same ‘315B Lama’ helicopter, the similarity of the helicopter meant it managed to land without attracting suspicion.

Shooting of Pakistan Navy plane

Another peacetime maritime incident occurred in August 1999, fresh after the Kargil conflict. Pakistan Navy’s French-origin surveillance plane ‘Breguet Atlantique’ was shot down by an Indian Air Force MiG 21 jet some 10 km inside the Indian territory in the Rann of Kutch.

All 16 Pakistani personnel on board were killed.

According to the Indian version, the MiG 21s tried to force the Atlantique to land in India, but the "intruder aircraft turned in towards the MiG 21 in an attack position". According to Pakistan, the Atlantique was unarmed and in a routine training within its territorial limits when it was shot, without any warning,

The Atlantique is proven to be an anti-submarine-cum anti-ship maritime surveillance aircraft, capable of delivering Exocet AM 39 missiles that can attack vessels from a distance of 100 km. It could also carry nine MK 44 torpedoes, four air-to-surface missiles, 12 depth charges and 14 bombs.

India had then cited Article 2 of the Agreement between Pakistan and India on Prevention of Air space violations, which states "Combat aircraft (to include fighter, bomber, reconnaissance, jet military trainer and armed helicopter aircraft) will not fly within 10 km of each other's airspace".

The Atlantique, being a reconnaissance aircraft, is covered well within the scope of this Article.