INDIA parties cast doubts on EVMs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Close on the heels of Congress losses in the Hindi heartland states of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday passed a resolution saying that there were many doubts on the integrity and functioning of the EVMs and demanded 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips.

“INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts on the integrity and functioning of the EVMs. Our suggestion is simple — instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate box after having verified his or her choice,” a resolution adopted at the fourth meeting of INDIA bloc today said.

