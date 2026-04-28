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Home / India / India pitches deeper Africa engagement at Yuva Bharat Global Forum

India pitches deeper Africa engagement at Yuva Bharat Global Forum

India's approach aligns with its long-term vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Africa’s development blueprint, Agenda 2063

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:46 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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India on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to strengthening ties with Africa, emphasising collaboration in media, innovation and cultural exchange as key pillars of the partnership.

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Addressing the Yuva Bharat Global Forum in the capital, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita highlighted the growing significance of India-Africa relations, describing them as rooted in equality, mutual respect and shared growth. The event, organised by the ChakBal Group, brought together diplomats, policymakers and thought leaders.

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Margherita said India’s approach aligns with its long-term vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Africa’s development blueprint, Agenda 2063. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that “Africa’s goals are India’s priorities,” underscoring New Delhi’s intent to build a partnership based on equality.

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Highlighting civilisational linkages, the minister described India and Africa as “vibrant and millennia-old living civilisations.” He referred to his recent visits to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini, saying such engagements have deepened India’s understanding of the region and opened new avenues for cooperation.

Reaffirming India’s position on global governance, Margherita called for a more inclusive and representative international order. He said India’s outlook is guided by the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world as one family — and aims at fostering a shared and sustainable future.

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