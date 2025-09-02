'India poised to lead global semiconductor market': PM Modi at SEMICON India 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2025 here on Tuesday, and asserted that the “day is not far when the smallest chip manufactured in India will drive the most significant global change.”

Addressing the fourth edition of the SEMICON India, organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in partnership with SEMI, the Prime Minister outlined India’s ambitious roadmap to capture a significant share of the global semiconductor market in future.

“Oil shaped the last century, and the fate of the world was tied to oil wells. But today, it is the chip—though tiny—that drives global progress. That is why the global semiconductor market, which is already worth $600 billion, is expected to cross $1 trillion in the coming years. With the pace India is growing, we will hold a significant share in that market,” Modi said.

During the event, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips from four approved projects to the Prime Minister.

Developed by ISRO’s Semi-Conductor Laboratory, Vikram marks India’s first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, engineered to endure the extreme environmental conditions of space launch vehicles.

Modi highlighted India’s economic resilience amid global challenges, citing the latest GDP figures showing a robust 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2025.

“When there are concerns in the global economy, India has performed better than every expectation,” he said, attributing the growth to strength in manufacturing, services, and agriculture.

The Prime Minister emphasised policy reforms to accelerate semiconductor development, stating, “The less paperwork there is, the sooner wafer work can start.” Since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission in 2021, 10 semiconductor projects worth $18 billion have been approved, including high-volume fabs, advanced packaging, and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities. A key milestone is the recent launch of India’s first end-to-end OSAT pilot line in Sanand, Gujarat, by CG-Semi, set to produce the country’s first ‘Made in India’ chip.

Despite a delayed start, Prime Minister Modi exuded unwavering confidence, stating, “Our journey began late, but nothing can hinder us now.”

India’s Critical Minerals Mission was also spotlighted, with Modi affirming the nation’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for rare minerals essential for chip production.

“India is working on Critical Minerals Mission and is committed to meeting growing demand for rare minerals,” Modi said.

Additionally, the government is providing up to 50% fiscal support for semiconductor projects, with states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu actively promoting investments.

Modi underscored India’s talent pool, noting that the country accounts for 20 per cent of global semiconductor design talent. Plans are in place to train 85,000 industry-ready professionals, including technicians, engineers, and R&D experts. The Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme has sanctioned 23 chip design projects, with companies like Vervesemi Microelectronics developing chips for defense, aerospace, and electric vehicles.

“India is no longer just a consumer but a creator,” he said.

The three-day conference, running through September 4, features over 350 exhibitors, 2,500 delegates, and 150 speakers from 33 countries, focusing on semiconductor fabs, smart manufacturing, AI, and workforce development. Modi’s message resonated globally: “The world trusts India. The world believes in India. The world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.”