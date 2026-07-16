India Post allows refund of postage fee on cancelled bookings

India Post has allowed a refund of the postage fee upon cancellation of bookings done online or through the counter, an official notification said on Thursday.

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Senders who have self-booked postal articles via the web portal or mobile application can cancel the booking and claim a postage refund before the article is accepted by the post office, according to the notification.

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“In case of an item booked at the Post Office counter, the sender may request cancellation of the booking at the Post Office or the Post Office may cancel the booking for incorrect data entry, on the same day of the booking,” the notification said.

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The refund of postage shall be admissible in accordance with the administrative instructions issued by Department of Posts from time to time upon cancellation of postal item booking.

The new rule allows refund of postage, special fee, and air surcharges to the sender in the event of suspension of services in accordance with the administrative instructions issued from time to time.

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The notified norms also allow the sender of an accountable outward international postal item may recall the item from the office of booking, for any reason, as per instruction issued from administration.

The notified rule provides flexibility to addressee of an accountable inward international postal item to redirect the item from the office of delivery by paying a postal fee. However, no fees will be recharged if the new address is within the delivery area of the same post office.

The new rule also allows senders of international items to recall or redirect items from foreign destinations subject to the policy of the concerned postal administration in this regard as per administration instruction in force at that time.