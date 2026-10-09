India Post Kerala honours Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar with special cover

The Kerala Postal Circle of India Post on Friday honoured Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who helped save 174 people aboard a Flydubai flight after being attacked by his co-pilot, by releasing a special postal cover in his name in Thiruvananthapuram.

The cover was released by Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of the Kerala Circle, at an event held under the theme “Honouring Captain Smit Machchhar – Saluting Unparalleled Valour and Selfless Service”.

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Captain Smit Machchhar’s father, Bhupendra Machchhar, attended the event via video conference.

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Amitabh Singh said the nation took pride in the pilot’s courageous actions and wished him a speedy recovery. The organisers described the tribute as the first of its kind in the country for Captain Machchhar.

The honour recognises Captain Machchhar’s courage and presence of mind during the mid-air emergency aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. Despite sustaining serious injuries, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew members to intervene and overpower the attacker.

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The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The programme also featured the release of another special cover dedicated to Safai Mitras, recognising sanitation workers and their contribution to public cleanliness.

The event also saw the launch of an Assured Next Day Delivery service for Speed Post parcels and documents booked between major post offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The postal department said the service would be supported by an expanded road transport network along the Thiruvananthapuram–Kannur route, with integrated delivery centres and post offices facilitating the delivery process.

The Kerala Postal Circle will also organise celebrations from October 12 to 15 as part of National Postal Week.