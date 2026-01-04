DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India preparing with full strength to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

India preparing with full strength to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

PM makes statement while addressing the inaugural function of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship

article_Author
PTI
Varanasi, Updated At : 01:36 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In this screengrab from a video posted on Jan. 4, 2026, a splitscreen shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, addressing the inauguration of the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi, right, via video conferencing from New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Addressing the inaugural function of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship, being held here, through video conference, Modi said, “In the past decade, more than 20 major international events have been held in various cities, including the U-17 FIFA World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and major chess tournaments."

Advertisement

“The 2030 Commonwealth Game will be held in India. India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympics,” said Modi.

Advertisement

The tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness the participation of more than 1,000 players, representing 58 teams, from across the country.

“The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball,” a release said.

Advertisement

“Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city,” it said.

“It further enhances the city’s profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives,” the statement said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts