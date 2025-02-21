DT
India probes alleged $21 million USAID funding, cites concerns over foreign interference

India probes alleged $21 million USAID funding, cites concerns over foreign interference

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said relevant departments and authorities are looking into the info put out by the United States administration regarding certain US activities and funding
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:39 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. File
India on Friday said the revelations about the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding for certain activities in the country are “deeply troubling” and have led to concerns about foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said relevant departments and authorities are looking into the information put out by the United States administration regarding certain US activities and funding.

“We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain US activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling,” Jaiswal said.

Addressing an event in Miami on Thursday, US President Donald Trump questioned USAID’s funding of USD 21 million for voter turnout in India and wondered whether it was trying to get someone else elected.

“This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter. It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, so relevant authorities are looking into it and hopefully, we can come up with an update on that subsequently,” Jaiswal said.

