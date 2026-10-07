DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India proposes Sudhakar Dalela as next envoy to Nepal: Reports

India proposes Sudhakar Dalela as next envoy to Nepal: Reports

According to Kathmandu Post, New Delhi formally sent Dalela’s name to Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday for its agreement

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:03 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sudhakar Dalela. Image credit/X @MEAIndia
Advertisement

India has proposed the name of senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela as its next Ambassador to Nepal, choosing an experienced career diplomat at a time when New Delhi and Kathmandu are seeking to deepen cooperation in connectivity, energy and trade.

According to Kathmandu Post, New Delhi formally sent Dalela’s name to the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday for its agreement. His appointment will take effect after Kathmandu grants the required agrément.

Advertisement

There was, however, no official confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on the proposed appointment.

Advertisement

Dalela, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, a position he took up in September 2025. He also serves as India’s Sherpa for BRICS, IBSA and I2U2.

The proposed appointment comes after the completion of the tenure of India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava. A 1993-batch IFS officer, Srivastava was appointed to Kathmandu in 2022.

Advertisement

Dalela has extensive experience in dealing with India’s neighbourhood. He has previously served in the MEA’s North Division, which handles India’s relations with Nepal and Bhutan, and was also India’s Ambassador to Bhutan from 2022 to 2025.

Earlier during Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal’s visit to New Delhi in June, the two sides reviewed cooperation in development partnership, connectivity, trade and transit, energy and people-to-people ties.

Nepal is a key partner under India’s Neighbourhood First policy, with the two countries sharing an open border and close historical and people-to-people ties.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts