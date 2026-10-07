India proposes Sudhakar Dalela as next envoy to Nepal: Reports

India has proposed the name of senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela as its next Ambassador to Nepal, choosing an experienced career diplomat at a time when New Delhi and Kathmandu are seeking to deepen cooperation in connectivity, energy and trade.

According to Kathmandu Post, New Delhi formally sent Dalela’s name to the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday for its agreement. His appointment will take effect after Kathmandu grants the required agrément.

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There was, however, no official confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on the proposed appointment.

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Dalela, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, a position he took up in September 2025. He also serves as India’s Sherpa for BRICS, IBSA and I2U2.

The proposed appointment comes after the completion of the tenure of India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava. A 1993-batch IFS officer, Srivastava was appointed to Kathmandu in 2022.

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Dalela has extensive experience in dealing with India’s neighbourhood. He has previously served in the MEA’s North Division, which handles India’s relations with Nepal and Bhutan, and was also India’s Ambassador to Bhutan from 2022 to 2025.

Earlier during Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal’s visit to New Delhi in June, the two sides reviewed cooperation in development partnership, connectivity, trade and transit, energy and people-to-people ties.

Nepal is a key partner under India’s Neighbourhood First policy, with the two countries sharing an open border and close historical and people-to-people ties.