India proposes trade pact with Mexico to deal with high tariffs

India has initiated discussions with Mexico on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to mitigate the impact of Mexico’s decision to sharply raise import tariffs on non-free trade agreement partners, a move that could affect nearly $2 billion worth of Indian exports. Mexico had recently approved a sweeping tariff overhaul that raised duties on a broad range of imports from countries without a free-trade agreement, including India.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement