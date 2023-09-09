India pushed crucial global issues: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 8

India’s G20 presidency has attempted significant strides in addressing critical issues such as crypto regulation and global debt vulnerabilities. India has also actively called for a framework to address issues related to crypto assets, and discussions on this matter are ongoing. In addition, India’s G20 presidency prioritised addressing global debt vulnerabilities, and stepping up the implementation of the G20 common framework, said India’s G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla in a conversation with The Tribune.

A new novelty during India’s presidency was Startup 20 which serves as a dialogue forum for global startup stakeholders, representing their macroeconomic concerns to G20 leaders, he said, when asked what new has India brought to the table during its presidency.

On the difference between NAM and CHOGM summits held here in the 80s and the G20 summit, the former Foreign Secretary assessed that in the four decades, India’s role had transformed remarkably. “Today, India is a bold, decisive, and trusted global leader, with the capability to contribute solutions to the world’s pressing challenges,” he observed. Building on the successful Chandrayaan-3, India has facilitated meaningful discussions on a new theme “Towards a New Space ERA (Economy, Responsibility & Alliance)” at the space economy leaders meeting (SELM). This is a forum set up under India’s presidency and aims at delving into topics such as sustainable space system manufacturing. On a lasting legacy left by India during its presidency, he pointed to steps to create a lasting and comprehensive repository of G20 information with a dedicated website and mobile app.

Meanwhile, G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant has said the summit has achieved PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making the event inclusive, ambitious, decisive and result-oriented. Not commenting on whether a joint declaration would be issued, Kant enumerated six broad priorities where India’s presidency had been successful: pushing for bold, sustained and inclusive growth; accelerating sustainable development goals; taking the lead on green development in context of climate action and finance; focusing on multilateral institution set up in 21st century; technology development and digital public infrastructure; and women-led development and gender equality.

