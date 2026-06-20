India pushes for SCO cooperation on energy security

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Mittal further advocated for strengthening regional energy resilience through data sharing, joint research and development, and technology transfer.

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Highlighting India’s rapidly expanding energy sector, the Petroleum Secretary also invited SCO member nations to explore investment opportunities in the country.

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The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which brings together major Eurasian economies, has been seeking to enhance cooperation in areas ranging from trade and connectivity to energy and sustainable development. The meeting provided a platform for member states to deliberate on energy security and deepen cooperation in the sector amid evolving global energy dynamics.