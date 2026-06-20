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Home / India / India pushes for SCO cooperation on energy security

India pushes for SCO cooperation on energy security

Petroleum Secretary stresses importance of diversifying energy corridors, promoting greater energy trade within grouping

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal
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India on Friday called for greater cooperation among member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to strengthen regional energy security, diversify supply corridors and boost energy trade among the SCO members.Representing the country at the 6th SCO Energy Ministers’ Meeting held virtually, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal underscored the need to build resilient energy systems through enhanced collaboration among member states. He also stressed the importance of diversifying energy corridors and promoting greater energy trade within the grouping.
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Mittal further advocated for strengthening regional energy resilience through data sharing, joint research and development, and technology transfer.

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Highlighting India’s rapidly expanding energy sector, the Petroleum Secretary also invited SCO member nations to explore investment opportunities in the country.

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The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which brings together major Eurasian economies, has been seeking to enhance cooperation in areas ranging from trade and connectivity to energy and sustainable development. The meeting provided a platform for member states to deliberate on energy security and deepen cooperation in the sector amid evolving global energy dynamics.

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