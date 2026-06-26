India pushes tech-led energy agenda at BRICS, launches smart grids platform

India on Thursday used its BRICS presidency to push deeper cooperation in emerging energy technologies, with member countries adopting guiding principles on smart grids and energy storage and launching a new digital platform to strengthen collaboration in the sector.

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The decisions were taken at the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting in Gurugram under India’s BRICS Chairship, 2026, where ministers reaffirmed their commitment to energy security, affordable access, innovation and resilient energy infrastructure.

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A key outcome of the meeting was the launch of the BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage under the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform. The centre will serve as a platform for knowledge-sharing, capacity building and exchange of policy and regulatory best practices among BRICS nations.

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The ministers also adopted the BRICS Guiding Principles on Smart Grids and Energy Storage, signalling the bloc’s intent to strengthen modern power systems capable of supporting large-scale renewable energy integration.

Addressing the meeting, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said developing countries required adequate time, resources and policy space to pursue sustainable development while ensuring energy access and security.

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Highlighting India’s energy transition, he said the country had emerged as the world’s third-largest producer and consumer of electricity, with installed power capacity nearing 540 GW and more than half of it coming from non-fossil fuel sources.

The minister noted that India’s solar capacity had grown from about 3 GW in 2014 to over 154 GW and highlighted plans to achieve more than 400 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2032 and expand nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047. He also pointed to India’s achievement of 20 per cent ethanol blending ahead of schedule.

The meeting, guided by the theme “Energy for All”, focused on energy security, affordable access and innovation in areas such as hydrogen, biofuels, artificial intelligence, digitalisation and energy storage. Ministers also welcomed progress on a BRICS Joint Report on Hydrogen Value Chains, 2026.

In the joint communiqué, BRICS countries reaffirmed that energy security remained a cornerstone of cooperation and called for stronger collaboration in renewable energy, hydrogen, biofuels, critical minerals, energy efficiency and other emerging technologies, while emphasising affordable financing for developing economies.

The ministers appreciated India’s leadership during its BRICS presidency and agreed to continue advancing cooperation on building secure, affordable, sustainable and resilient energy systems. China will assume the BRICS chairship in 2027.