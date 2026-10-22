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Home / India / India raises concerns at UN over fate of acquitted persons relocated to Niger

India raises concerns at UN over fate of acquitted persons relocated to Niger

Congress MP Manish Tewari calls for time-bound but orderly transition of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), cautioning that its remaining judicial responsibilities must not be compromised in the process

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:21 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Manish Tewari. File photo
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India has raised concerns at the United Nations over the fate of acquitted and released persons relocated to Niger, urging all concerned parties to find a “cooperative and durable solution” that safeguards their dignity and rights as an international tribunal moves towards completing its mandate.

Delivering India’s national statement at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Congress MP Manish Tewari also called for a time-bound but orderly transition of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), cautioning that its remaining judicial responsibilities must not be compromised in the process.

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India’s intervention highlighted the challenges surrounding the closure of an institution tasked with carrying forward the residual judicial functions of the international criminal tribunals for Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, including protecting victims and witnesses, preserving evidence and archives, and assisting national jurisdictions in prosecuting serious international crimes.

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“We remain concerned about the situation of the acquitted and released persons relocated to Niger,” Tewari said.

Referring to a decision by a single judge on November 21, 2025, he noted that the Mechanism would no longer have a legal or judicial obligation to provide further financial assistance to these individuals after December 31, 2026.

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India urged the parties concerned to work towards a lasting arrangement that would protect the rights of those affected.

The issue comes as the Mechanism approaches the completion of its mandate, raising questions over the continuity of its remaining functions and the arrangements needed to ensure that its work is not undermined by institutional transition.

Tewari stressed that the process must be efficient, orderly and time-bound while preserving judicial independence and ensuring that outstanding responsibilities were discharged effectively.

India acknowledged the contribution of the Mechanism, headed by President Judge Graciela Gatti Santana, to combating impunity and stressed that its work must continue to be guided by justice, impartiality, fairness and due process.

New Delhi also underlined the need for continued protection of victims and witnesses, assistance to national jurisdictions and proper preservation and management of the tribunals’ archives. These responsibilities, it said, were essential to maintaining accountability and safeguarding the legacy of the international tribunals.

India further called for close coordination between the Mechanism, the UN Secretariat and member states to resolve pending legal, administrative and logistical issues. Any transfer of responsibilities to the Secretariat, it said, should ensure legal clarity, accountability and institutional continuity, while taking into account the financial and administrative implications.

Emphasising the importance of preserving the Mechanism’s archives and ensuring access to them, India said they remained vital for historical documentation, research and the pursuit of justice.

It also backed continued assistance to national jurisdictions to strengthen their domestic capacity to investigate and prosecute serious international crimes.

In his concluding remarks, Tewari called on all member states to contribute constructively towards the timely and orderly completion of the Mechanism’s mandate in accordance with the principles of justice and the rule of law.

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