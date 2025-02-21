DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / India raises concerns with Turkey over President Erdogan’s Kashmir remark

India raises concerns with Turkey over President Erdogan’s Kashmir remark

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says India has lodged a strong protest with Turkey’s envoy in New Delhi over Erdogan’s remark
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:24 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Reuters file
Advertisement

India on Friday reprimanded Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his remark over Kashmir during his bilateral visit to Pakistan recently.

During a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has lodged a strong protest with Turkey’s envoy in New Delhi over Erdogan’s remark.

“We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are internal to India. We have lodged a strong protest with the Turkish Ambassador. Such unwarranted statements on India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India,” he said.

Advertisement

MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said it would have been better if Pakistan’s policy of “using cross-border terrorism against India, which remains the biggest threat to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, had been called out”.

Erdogan last week had called for UN dialogue to address the “Kashmir issue” following his talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Advertisement

“The Kashmir issue should be addressed according to the UN resolution through dialogue and keeping in mind the aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” Erdogan had said.

“Our state and our nation, as in the past, stands in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers today,” Erdogan had added.

Pakistan has been strengthening its ties with Turkey to strengthen its narrative on the Kashmir issue, while India has maintained that the Kashmir issue is strictly bilateral in nature.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper