India ramps up security in Arabian Sea as US thwarts Houthi attack on vessel

New Delhi, December 31

On a day of fast-paced developments, a major shipping company suspended its operations for 48 hours through the Red Sea, US Navy helicopters downed two missiles after being attacked by Yemen-based Houthi rebels while the Indian Navy announced the formation of task groups comprising warships, planes and UAVs to protect the vital trade route.

Detour to hit trade If trade via Red Sea is restricted further, India’s trade with Europe, US and western Africa will be hit

Alternative route is via southern tip of Africa; takes extra 10 days for travel from India to Europe

The longer route is bound to raise fuel and manpower costs

Yemen sits at the eastern edge of the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait, connecting the Arabian Sea with the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal. If the trade through Red Sea is restricted further, India’s business with Europe, US and western Africa could be impacted, raising fuel and manpower costs. The alternate route through the southern tip of Africa is 40 per cent longer, adding some 10 days of additional travel between India and Europe. India’s vast volume of crude supplies, however, will not be impacted as these originate from the Persian Gulf. Most large shipping firms in the past fortnight have stopped using the Bab el-Mandeb-Red Sea route. Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, on Sunday suspended the passage of its vessels through the Red Sea for 48 hours after one of its ships (Maersk Hangzhou) was attacked by Yemeni rebels. The firm had earlier suspended operations for 48 hours on December 15 after similar attacks.

The US Central Command gave out information on the latest attack saying the Maersk vessel was under attack by four small Iranian-backed Houthi boats. Originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, the boats attacked the vessel and their crew even tried to board it. The US Navy carrier USS Eisenhower and destroyer USS Gravely responded to the distress call and launched helicopters. “The small boats fired upon the US helicopters, which retaliated in self-defence, sinking three of the four boats and killing the crew. The fourth boat fled. There was no damage to United States personnel or equipment,” the US Central Command said.

In continuation of the same incident, the USS Gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the vessel. “This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international vessels since November 19,” the Central Command said.

The Indian Navy said “it had substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in central and north Arabian Sea and augmented force levels”. “Two separate task groups have been created, which comprise warships, Predator drones and long-range maritime patrol aircraft. Each of the warships carry surface-to-air missiles to tackle air threats and also have BrahMos, in case a 300-km plus target has to be engaged,” it said.

