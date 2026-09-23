India ready to take Bangladesh ties forward, says MEA as Dhaka names new envoy

India has signalled its readiness to move its relationship with Bangladesh in a “positive, constructive and forward-looking” direction after Dhaka named serving Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam as its next High Commissioner to New Delhi.

Responding to questions on whether Siam’s appointment, amid discussions over a possible visit by Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, indicated that bilateral ties were getting back on track, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remained ready to engage with Dhaka on all bilateral issues through existing mechanisms.

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“India desires positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said.

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“We are ready to discuss all issues, bilateral issues, within the structured mechanisms that we have right now. So that is our intent. We want to take this relationship forward in a positive direction, in a constructive direction, in a forward-looking manner,” he said.

Jaiswal, however, did not directly characterise Siam’s appointment as a sign of an improvement in ties, keeping New Delhi’s response focused on continued engagement rather than attaching a political interpretation to the diplomatic move.

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Siam’s appointment is nevertheless significant as he is Bangladesh’s serving Foreign Secretary and one of the country’s senior career diplomats. India has given its agreement for his appointment, paving the way for him to replace M Riaz Hamidullah as Bangladesh’s envoy in New Delhi.

A career diplomat who joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1995, Siam became Foreign Secretary in June 2025. He has served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to the United States and Austria and has held diplomatic assignments in several other countries.

His appointment comes as India and Bangladesh explore the possibility of a visit by Tarique Rahman to New Delhi. Reports have indicated that the two sides are discussing dates, though no final schedule has been announced.

The timing has added diplomatic interest to Siam’s move to New Delhi, but India’s public position remains centred on maintaining dialogue and using established channels to address bilateral concerns.

The relationship has faced considerable strain in recent years, making the restoration of regular political and diplomatic engagement an important priority for both sides.

Against this backdrop, the posting of a serving Foreign Secretary to New Delhi could give the Bangladesh mission a direct link to the country’s foreign-policy establishment as the two neighbours work through outstanding issues.

Siam is currently in New York as part of the Bangladesh delegation accompanying Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, according to reports.

For New Delhi, however, the immediate message is less about the symbolism of individual appointments and more about the willingness to keep the bilateral channel open.

As Jaiswal put it, India wants to take the relationship with Bangladesh forward “in a positive direction, in a constructive direction, in a forward-looking manner”.