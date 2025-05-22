DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / India rebuffs Trump’s claim, reiterates bilateral talks with Pakistan

India rebuffs Trump’s claim, reiterates bilateral talks with Pakistan

India clarified that it informed Pakistan after launching strikes on terrorist targets inside Pakistan on May 7
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:17 PM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. File photo
Advertisement

India clarified on Thursday that it informed Pakistan after launching strikes on terrorist targets inside Pakistan on May 7. This statement comes amid a political row over External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments, which the Opposition interpreted as an admission of informing Pakistan after the strikes, accusing him of treason.

Advertisement

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a clarification, stating, “Maarne ke baad bataya, ghatna ke baad bataya..” (We informed Pakistan after the action, following the incident). The controversy surrounds India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians.

India rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that he brokered a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad for the eighth time, affirming that any engagement between the two countries must be bilateral. Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that talks and terror are incompatible, reiterating India’s stance that any India-Pakistan engagement must be bilateral.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper