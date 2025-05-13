DT
Home / India / India rebuffs Trump’s claims of averting nuclear war with Pakistan

India rebuffs Trump’s claims of averting nuclear war with Pakistan

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also rejected Trump’s claims of using trade as leverage to broker peace between the two nations
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:03 PM May 13, 2025 IST
Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
India refuted US President Donald Trump’s claims of averting a ‘nuclear war’ between India and Pakistan, stating that it was never a viable option. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, also rejected Trump’s claims of using trade as leverage to broker peace between the two nations.

According to Jaiswal, India and Pakistan have a longstanding position that all issues related to Jammu and Kashmir should be addressed bilaterally, and this policy remains unchanged. The only outstanding issue between the two countries is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan.

Jaiswal clarified that there were conversations between Indian and US leaders regarding the evolving military situation from the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7 to the ceasefire agreement on May 10. However, trade was not discussed in these conversations. This contradicts Trump’s claim that he told India and Pakistan, “Let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade.”

Jaiswal emphasised that India’s military action was entirely in the conventional domain, and there was no nuclear threat. He cited Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s denial of reports suggesting Pakistan’s National Command Authority had met to discuss nuclear options.

The understanding to cease hostilities was reached between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries during a phone call on May 10 at 3.35 PM. The Indian side had mounted an effective attack on key Pakistani Air Force bases that morning, which led Pakistan to agree to stop firing and military action.

Regarding the Indus Water Treaty, Jaiswal stated that while it was founded on the spirit of goodwill and friendship, Pakistan’s promotion of cross-border terrorism has undermined these principles. India will keep the treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

