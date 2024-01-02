India records 573 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities

New Delhi, January 2
India has recorded 573 fresh cases of COVID-19 and the number of active cases of the infection has increased to 4,565, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
Two new fatalities due to the disease—one each in Karnataka and Haryana—were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.
The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.
The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years across the country.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.
220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.
