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Home / India / India records highest-ever 20,138 organ transplants in 2025, fourfold rise since 2013

India records highest-ever 20,138 organ transplants in 2025, fourfold rise since 2013

According to NOTTO Annual Report 2025–26, Punjab ranks ninth with 644 organ donations, while Delhi tops the chart with 4,564 organ donations, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,796

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:43 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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As many as 20,138 organ transplants were performed in 2025, the highest ever recorded in a single year, representing a fourfold increase from 4,990 transplants in 2013 and a 6.5 per cent rise over the 18,911 transplants performed in 2024.

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According to the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) Annual Report 2025–26, Punjab ranked ninth with 644 organ donations, while Delhi topped the chart with 4,564 organ donations, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,796.

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The number of deceased organ donors—individuals who donate organs such as the heart, kidneys, liver, lungs and pancreas after death for transplantation—also increased to 1,235, marking a 3.5-fold rise since 2013. Overall, the number of organ transplants increased by approximately 322.5 per cent between 2013 and 2025.

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Kidney transplants accounted for the highest number of organ transplants, with 14,477 procedures performed, followed by 5,154 liver transplants. Meanwhile, 239 heart transplants and 210 lung transplants were carried out during the same period.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India continues to rank third globally in the total number of organ transplants while retaining the top position worldwide in living donor organ transplants. Spain continues to record the highest deceased organ donation rate in the world.

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"Deceased donor organ transplants also recorded substantial growth, increasing more than fourfold from 837 in 2013 to 3,526 in 2025. During the year, over 2.58 lakh citizens pledged to donate their organs and tissues, reflecting growing public awareness and participation in the national movement," the Health Ministry said.

A significant highlight of 2025–26 is the establishment of the State Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) for Delhi. In addition, four SOTTOs in the Northeast—for Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh—were operationalised during 2025–26.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that, in addition to AIIMS New Delhi, 10 new AIIMS are now providing kidney transplantation services. Of these, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Rishikesh have also initiated liver transplantation, while AIIMS Bhopal has commenced heart transplantation, expanding access to advanced transplant care across the country.

At the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD), Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel acknowledged that a substantial gap still exists between the demand for organs and their availability. She emphasised that bridging this gap remains a national priority.

The Union Minister observed that misconceptions surrounding organ donation continue to be a major challenge. She stressed that no major religion prohibits organ donation; rather, all faiths uphold the values of compassion, service and saving lives, making organ donation a noble humanitarian act.

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