Home / India / India refuses to sign SCO declaration over omission of Pahalgam attack; Balochistan included

India accuses Pakistan of having masterminded, aided, abetted, and financed the Pahalgam terror attack
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:02 PM Jun 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In this image released by @DefenceMinIndia via X on June 26, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, 3rd left, poses for a group photograph during the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting, in Qingdao. (@DefenceMinIndia via PTI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign a joint declaration at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China, because it did not mention the Pahalgam terror attack.

A draft joint declaration on terrorism was discussed at the meeting; however, it did not reflect India's position on countering terrorism, said sources, confirming the development. Following India’s objections, the ‘joint declaration’ was held back. India accuses Pakistan of having masterminded, aided, abetted, and financed the Pahalgam terror attack.

The SCO joint declaration looked to mention the attack in Balochistan—the Jaffar express hijacking in March—while China – the present Chair of the SCO – and its ally Pakistan wanted Pahalgam's exclusion from the document. Rajnath Singh and his delegation objected to this.

In the past, New Delhi has consistently dismissed Pakistan's allegations about its involvement in Balochistan and said Islamabad must look within and stop backing terror instead of making wild allegations.

Earlier, while making his remarks at the meeting, Rajnath Singh, without naming Pakistan, said some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards.

Pakistan is a member of the SCO, and its Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was at the meeting. Sources in the Indian establishment said, “there was no meeting between Rajnath Singh and Asif”.

Rajnath sought proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among youth.

The Minister also said that countries need to counter the technology used by terrorists, including drones for cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs. “We face an intricate web of challenges that range from transnational terrorism and cyber-attacks to hybrid warfare,” he added.

These threats do not respect national boundaries, and they demand a unified response rooted in transparency, mutual trust, and collaboration. India reaffirms its resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Rajnath Singh is currently in Qingdao, China, to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting. The summit is being attended by member states, including Russia, Pakistan, and China, to discuss issues related to regional and international security. Established in 2001, the SCO aims to promote regional stability through cooperation. The bloc currently has 10 member states: Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

