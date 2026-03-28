India refutes report of Musk joining Trump-Modi phone call on Iran-Israel War

Responding to news reports in the US about a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre on Saturday said tech-billionaire Elon Musk was not part of the call between the two leaders.

Advertisement

Trump had called Modi to discuss the war with Iran on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only." In other words, Musk was not part of the call.

Advertisement

"As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, The New York Times, quoting unnamed US officials, said Musk participated in the phone call between Trump and Modi.

Advertisement

"Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis," the New York Times reported.

“It is unclear why Musk was on the call or whether he spoke,” the newspaper said.

What was even more starling being that Trump and Musk had a fallout last year and the billionaire left the US government, where he had been tasked with slashing the workforce.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi detailed the diplomatic exchange, stating that both sides called for an "open, secure and accessible" Strait of Hormuz and reiterated India's stance on de-escalation and peace in the region.

India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest, Modi said.