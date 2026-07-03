India reiterates support for Afghanistan after Pakistan strikes

India on Friday reiterated its strong support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity following Pakistan's recent airstrikes inside Afghan territory, while affirming that its humanitarian assistance and development cooperation with Kabul would continue.

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Responding to a question on whether Afghanistan had sought defence or military cooperation from India after the Pakistani strikes, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi's engagement remained focused on humanitarian aid and development assistance.

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"We strongly condemned the airstrikes launched from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives—including those of women and children—were lost. We offered our condolences for the tragic loss of life and, at the same time, reiterated our strong support for Afghanistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing.

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On India’s assistance to Afghanistan, Jaiswal said New Delhi's humanitarian and development engagement with the country was continuing.

"We have ongoing humanitarian assistance and cooperation; we have been sending medicines and other forms of aid, and we have also been offering development projects that can benefit the lives of the people there -- and that continues," he said.

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The MEA, however, did not indicate that Afghanistan had sought any defence or military assistance from India.

India had earlier as well condemned Pakistan's airstrikes inside Afghanistan after they resulted in civilian casualties and reaffirmed its commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

New Delhi has maintained humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan, supplying food, medicines and other relief assistance, while continuing to support projects aimed at improving the lives of the Afghan people.