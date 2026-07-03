DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India reiterates support for Afghanistan after Pakistan strikes

India reiterates support for Afghanistan after Pakistan strikes

Responding to a question on whether Afghanistan has sought defence or military cooperation from India after the Pakistani strikes, the Ministry of External Affairs says New Delhi's engagement remains focused on humanitarian aid and development assistance

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:17 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

India on Friday reiterated its strong support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity following Pakistan's recent airstrikes inside Afghan territory, while affirming that its humanitarian assistance and development cooperation with Kabul would continue.

Advertisement

Responding to a question on whether Afghanistan had sought defence or military cooperation from India after the Pakistani strikes, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi's engagement remained focused on humanitarian aid and development assistance.

Advertisement

"We strongly condemned the airstrikes launched from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives—including those of women and children—were lost. We offered our condolences for the tragic loss of life and, at the same time, reiterated our strong support for Afghanistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing.

Advertisement

On India’s assistance to Afghanistan, Jaiswal said New Delhi's humanitarian and development engagement with the country was continuing.

"We have ongoing humanitarian assistance and cooperation; we have been sending medicines and other forms of aid, and we have also been offering development projects that can benefit the lives of the people there -- and that continues," he said.

Advertisement

The MEA, however, did not indicate that Afghanistan had sought any defence or military assistance from India.

India had earlier as well condemned Pakistan's airstrikes inside Afghanistan after they resulted in civilian casualties and reaffirmed its commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

New Delhi has maintained humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan, supplying food, medicines and other relief assistance, while continuing to support projects aimed at improving the lives of the Afghan people.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts