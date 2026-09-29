India reiterates two-state solution amid IBSA stand on Palestine

India on Tuesday reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict when asked whether it had raised with Israel the issue of settlement activity in the West Bank.

The question followed a joint statement by India, Brazil and South Africa at the UN General Assembly in New York, which expressed concern over arrangements that could prejudice the rights of Palestinians or legitimise or prolong occupation.

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Asked specifically whether India had taken up the issue bilaterally with Israel, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the statement reflected the collective position of the three countries, while reiterating New Delhi’s own position on Palestine.

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“Yes, we had a meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers of the three countries, India, Brazil and South Africa, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. After the meeting, the three countries have come out with a statement. It’s a joint statement wherein the collective view of the three countries has been put together,” Jaiswal said.

“There are several economic issues, development issues and certain political issues that have been reflected. As far as India’s own point of view on Palestine is concerned, we stand for a two-state solution,” he said.

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The IBSA statement called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to maintain the ceasefire and ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

The three countries expressed “deep concern” over continued violence in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement and called for an end to policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from the territory.

They also expressed concern over arrangements that could prejudice the “inalienable rights” of the Palestinian people or legitimise or prolong occupation.

Reaffirming their commitment to a political settlement, the ministers said a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could only be achieved through peaceful means and depended on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

They reiterated their commitment to a two-state solution based on international law, including relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, with an independent and viable State of Palestine living alongside Israel in peace and security within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The IBSA ministers also expressed support for the admission of Palestine as a member of the United Nations and reaffirmed their support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.