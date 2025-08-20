India rejects Bangladesh’s claim of Awami League’s activities on its soil

India on Wednesday dismissed as “misplaced” a statement by the interim government of Bangladesh alleging that leaders of the banned Awami League were carrying out political activities from the Indian territory, including opening offices in Delhi and Kolkata.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Government of India was not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities on Indian soil.

“The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to the Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from the Indian soil. The press statement by the interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced,” Jaiswal said.

He further reiterated India’s position that “free, fair and inclusive elections” should be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to determine the people’s mandate.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strongly worded press release claiming that absconding leaders of the Awami League — banned by the interim authorities in Dhaka — were active in India.

The statement alleged that party leaders had attempted a public outreach in Delhi in July under the garb of an NGO, and warned that such activities risked undermining bilateral relations.

The Bangladesh government urged India to take immediate steps to shut down any such Awami League offices and prevent activities “campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh” from Indian soil. It cautioned that such developments could strain ties between the two neighbours.