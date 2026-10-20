India rejects OIC resolutions on J&K, Islamophobia

India on Monday rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir and Islamophobia in resolutions adopted at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Baghdad, accusing Pakistan of orchestrating a “bigoted agenda” and misusing the grouping to target New Delhi.

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In a sharp response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the references as “malicious, biased and false” and questioned the credibility of the 57-member grouping for repeatedly endorsing what it called Pakistan’s propaganda.

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The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers met in Baghdad on October 17 and 18.

Reiterating India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, the MEA said the OIC had “no locus standi whatsoever” to comment on matters strictly internal to the country. It asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were “integral and inalienable parts of India”.

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“Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality,” the MEA said.

Highlighting developments in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, India said the region had witnessed significant economic growth, with infrastructure development, tourism and improved connectivity benefiting its people.

In a pointed counter to Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, New Delhi accused Islamabad of unleashing violence and repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging that scores of civilian protesters, including women and children, had been killed.

“No amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights,” the MEA said.

It maintained that the only outstanding issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistan vacating territories under its “illegal and forcible occupation” and ending its support for cross-border terrorism.

India also rejected what it described as fabricated and hostile references to Islamophobia in the OIC resolutions, accusing Pakistan of using the issue to divert international attention from its own record on minority persecution and sectarian violence, as well as governance failures and political instability.

The MEA said the OIC’s repeated endorsement of what it called malicious narratives propagated by Pakistan raised serious questions about the organisation’s credibility and integrity.

“We hope its members would do better and reform this organisation,” it said.

India has consistently opposed OIC statements on Jammu and Kashmir, maintaining that the grouping has no standing to comment on its internal affairs.