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Home / India / India rejects Pak allegations over Karachi blast

India rejects Pak allegations over Karachi blast

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the office of the Rangers, a paramilitary force, following an explosion and gunfire in Karachi. Reuters
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India today rejected allegations being levelled by Pakistan regarding New Delhi’s role in a blast that occurred in Karachi.

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Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject those.”

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Jaiswal added that Pakistan, instead of pointing fingers at others, would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

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A bomb and gun attack took place at the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar neighbourhood.

Pakistani military and government laid out two primary allegations regarding who was behind the incident and alleged that the blast was carried out by an "Indian proxy". This came even as militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a prominent breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban/TTP, formally claimed responsibility for the assault.

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The Pakistani military also claimed that they captured a wounded attacker whom they identified as an Afghan national.

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