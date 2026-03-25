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Home / India / India rejects Pakistan remarks on Andrabi sentencing, calls out support for terror outfit

India rejects Pakistan remarks on Andrabi sentencing, calls out support for terror outfit

The sharp response came a day after a Delhi court sentenced Andrabi, founder of the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat, to life imprisonment under UAPA

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:30 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi. File photo
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India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan’s criticism of the sentencing of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, saying Islamabad had “no locus standi” to comment on India’s internal judicial matters and accusing it of backing terrorism.

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Responding to media queries on Pakistan’s statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi “categorically rejects” the remarks issued in support of a banned terrorist organisation and its members.

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“Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India or its judicial processes. However, one is not surprised that a country, which has long been sponsoring terrorism, has come up with such a statement condoning violence and killing of innocent people,” he said.

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The sharp response came a day after a Delhi court sentenced Andrabi, founder of the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat, to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Her associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, were awarded 30-year jail terms.

The trio had been convicted in January in a case linked to anti-national activities, including promoting secessionist ideology and conspiring against the state. Prosecuted by the NIA, they were found guilty under multiple provisions of the IPC and anti-terror laws.

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Pakistan termed the verdict a “grave miscarriage of justice” and alleged suppression of fundamental rights in Jammu and Kashmir, urging international intervention.

Rejecting the allegations, India said Pakistan should instead “introspect on the grave and systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate”.

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