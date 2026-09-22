India rejects Pakistan’s attempt to project Indus Waters Treaty arbitration as valid ruling

India on Tuesday accused Pakistan of “misrepresenting facts” and spreading “falsehoods” after Islamabad circulated a letter to the UN Security Council over a recent ruling by the Court of Arbitration on the Indus Waters Treaty.

Rejecting Pakistan’s attempt to project the decision as a ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the proceedings were conducted by an “illegally constituted court” whose pronouncements India does not recognise.

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“Pakistan has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda,” Jaiswal said in response to a question on Pakistan’s letter to the UN Security Council.

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“For starters, the so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as sought to be projected by the Pakistan minister. It is a ruling by an illegally constituted court,” he said.

“We see this as just one more attempt by Pakistan at distorting the reality. Our position on this issue is very clear and we have reiterated it several times,” Jaiswal added.

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The remarks came weeks after the Court of Arbitration at The Hague ruled that India’s decision to place the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance was not permissible under the pact or international law and that the Treaty remained in force.

India had rejected the decision outright, maintaining that the tribunal was constituted in violation of the Treaty and that it had never recognised the body or participated in its proceedings.

New Delhi has also asserted that the court has no jurisdiction over India’s sovereign decisions concerning hydro-electric projects on the western rivers and that its pronouncements would have no bearing on India’s actions.

India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in April 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. New Delhi had said the arrangement would remain suspended until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ended its support for cross-border terrorism.

The 1960 Treaty governs the sharing of the waters of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. It gives Pakistan rights over the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — while India has rights over the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, subject to provisions governing their use.