India rejects Russia’s claim, says attacked ship off Ukraine coast carried grain   

Days after a Russian attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine killed 10 people, including four Indians, India on Friday said the ship contained grain, virtually rejecting Moscow’s claim that it carried military hardware.

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Related news: 4 Indian nationals killed in attack on ship leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port: MEA

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After New Delhi summoned Russian Charge d’affaires on Tuesday following the killing of the Indians in the strike on the MV Golden Leo vessel, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said Russia would continue to attack ships carrying arms for Ukraine.

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“As per information made available to us from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, India, MV Golden Leo, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged commercial vessel involved in the tragic incident in the Odesa port, had loaded grain as cargo prior to its departure on July 19,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

He was responding to a question on the Russian claim.

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“We once again reiterate that commercial shipping and seafarers must not be targeted under any circumstances,” he added.

Jaiswal said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated this position by New Delhi to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in their meeting in Manila on Wednesday.

India had summoned Russian Charge d’affaires Vladimir Ladanov on Tuesday and conveyed to him its “grave concerns” and “unequivocal condemnation” of the Russian attack on the merchant vessel.

It was the first instance of death of Indian seafarers in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.