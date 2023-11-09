 India remains a strategic partner, free to decide its stance on any particular crisis: White House : The Tribune India

  • India
  • India remains a strategic partner, free to decide its stance on any particular crisis: White House

India remains a strategic partner, free to decide its stance on any particular crisis: White House

Remarks come in response to a question if the US sees any role for India in resolving Middle East crisis

India remains a strategic partner, free to decide its stance on any particular crisis: White House

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Washington, November 9

India, which remains a strategic partner for the US, is free to decide on its stance on any particular crisis or contingency around the world, including in the Middle East, the White House has said.

The remarks by John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, came in response to a question if the US sees any role for India in resolving the Middle East crisis given that New Delhi has good relations with both Israel and Palestine.

Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

Israel has been carrying out strikes on Gaza since then in response and has now also launched a ground offensive. More than 10,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

“India is a key strategic partner, and I think you saw that on full display when Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi was here,” Kirby told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday, referring to the Indian Prime Minister’s state visit to the US in June.

“But we’ll leave it to the Indian government and to the prime minister to decide what their stance is going to be on any particular crisis or contingency around the world, to include the Middle East,” Kirby said.

India had described Hamas’s multi-pronged attack on Israeli cities on October 7 as terror strikes but at the same time called for strict observance of the international humanitarian law following concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza in view of Israel’s counter-offensive.

“They (India) remain a key strategic partner. And we’re dedicated to advancing that partnership every single day,” Kirby said.

#United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

2
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

3
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

5
Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

6
Sports

Shubman Gill and Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

7
India Explainer

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED; AAP to hold 'referendum' on the issue

8
India

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit Advani's residence to wish him on his birthday

9
Himachal

Trekker from Delhi found dead on river banks in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

10
India

'How low will they stoop': PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over 'derogatory' remarks in Assembly

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...

Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report before it was presented amounted to ‘serious breach of privilege’

Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report before it was presented amounted to ‘serious breach of privilege’

Moitra writes that serious breach of rules took place as the...

BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu

BSF head constable killed in unprovoked firing by Pak Rangers along IB in Jammu

The firing targeting border outposts in the district is the ...

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

The city's Air Quality Index stands at 420 at 8 am on Thursd...

Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies

Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies

Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso Un...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

3 of family strangled to death in Patti village

International Punjabi Language Olympiad to be held in December

1,641-gm gold worth Rs 1 cr seized from two passengers at airport

Rs 507 cr paid to farmers for paddy

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Fearing threat to life, Arrive Safe chief moves High Court

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

2 criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies held

Drug racket busted in Delhi

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: Jalandhar DC

Jalandhar: Unavailability of balers makes farm fire matters worse

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

Punjabi University prof suspended after students protest