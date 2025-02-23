DT
PT
India cornerstone of UN peacekeeping: UN body chief

India cornerstone of UN peacekeeping: UN body chief

Says its women peacekeepers are indispensable
PTI
United Nations, Updated At : 08:51 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
India remains a cornerstone of UN peacekeeping and its women peacekeepers have demonstrated that missions with greater female representation improve operational outcomes and contribute to lasting peace, the United Nations peacekeeping chief has said.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix will visit New Delhi this week to attend the conference ‘Enhancing the Role of Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Experience' being organised by India on February 24-25.

“India remains a cornerstone of UN peacekeeping” and “Indian women peacekeepers are redefining peacekeeping itself," Lacroix told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

Noting that it's a “privilege" to attend the conference in India, Lacroix said the gathering would bring together women officials from about 50 countries in the Global South to discuss the evolving challenges in peacekeeping and the critical role women play in advancing peace and security.

“More women in peacekeeping means a more effective peacekeeping. India has long been a leader in advancing women, peace and security in peacekeeping missions—not only as a top troop and police contributor but also as a pioneer in advancing gender parity, its leadership in training and capacity building and its commitment to increasing women's participation in missions,” he said in the written interview ahead of the conference.

He said the presence of Indian women peacekeepers “proves that missions with greater women representation build stronger relationships with communities, improve operational outcomes, and contribute to lasting peace”.

