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Home / India / India remains world’s biggest driver of oil demand growth: Petroleum Minister Puri

India remains world’s biggest driver of oil demand growth: Petroleum Minister Puri

Puri said rising production in North and South America was reshaping global supply, while conflict in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz were adding volatility to energy markets

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:14 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Image credit/ANI file
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India remains the world’s largest source of oil demand growth even as global consumption growth stays muted and geopolitical tensions in West Asia push energy prices higher, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

In a post on X after a discussion with Fereidun Fesharaki, a prominent observer of global energy markets, Puri said rising production in North and South America was reshaping global supply, while conflict in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz were adding volatility to energy markets.

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“India remains the outlier: it is the fastest-growing and largest source of oil demand growth in the world,” Puri said.

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The discussion covered global trends in the supply and demand of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as new supply centres emerge even as overall demand growth remains subdued.

Puri said increasing crude production in the America was changing the global energy landscape, but tensions in West Asia continued to threaten market stability and drive up prices.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments, remains central to energy security. Any disruption to shipping through the narrow waterway can affect supplies and raise costs for importing countries.

For India, one of the world’s major energy importers, fluctuations in international crude prices have direct implications for its import bill, domestic fuel costs and inflation.

Puri described the exchange with Fesharaki as insightful, saying the discussion examined the factors likely to shape global energy markets in the coming years.

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