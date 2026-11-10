India remembers Sachchidananda Sinha, 1st interim president of Constituent Assembly

Prominent jurist Sachchidananda Sinha, the interim president of the Constituent Assembly of India, was remembered on his 155th birth anniversary on Tuesday as a man who made significant contributions to journalism, education and public administration.

Sinha, also known as the Father of Modern Bihar, was instrumental in the development of the state, and championed education and constitutional methods of political reform.

Special events were planned in the national capital to celebrate the visionary’s legacy. A thematic exhibition detailing Sinha’s journey from being a jurist to becoming the senior-most member of the Constituent Assembly is on display at the India International Centre here.

The exhibition displayed photographs specially sourced from Sinha Library, Patna; Bihar State Archives; and the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library, Delhi. Some of the pictures which stood out included the Patna airport and Vidhan Sabha which were built on the land donated by Sinha.

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His most significant contribution to India’s constitutional history came on December 9, 1946, when the Constituent Assembly convened for its first meeting in New Delhi. Being its senior-most member, Sinha was nominated as the temporary chairman on the proposal of Acharya J B Kripalani.

He presided over the historic inaugural session, which marked the beginning of the process of drafting the Constitution.

Addressing a special session on the occasion, Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) said Sinha is credited with spearheading the intellectual and political movement in the state.

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“Bihar is not a state but a civilization. It is a civilisation on its own. A Viksit Bharat will be incomplete without a Viksit Bihar. Dr Sachchidananda Sinha played an instrumental role in the movement to separate Bihar from the Bengal Presidency in 1912, and generously donated personal land and properties, including his residence and assets that later housed institutions like the Sinha Library, for public and educational use,” he said.

The Governor also highlighted Sinha’s contributions to journalism, and how he used the medium to further the cause of Bihar.

“Dr Sinha edited the 'Hindustan Review' and was associated with the establishment of the English newspaper The Searchlight in 1918. He also served as chairman of the Bihar and Orissa Legislative Council and was Vice-Chancellor of Patna University from 1936 to 1944,” he said.

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Lt Hasnain also released a commemorative brochure on Sinha on the occasion.