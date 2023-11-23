India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

New Delhi, November 22
India has resumed issuing electronic visas for Canadian nationals after suspending it following a row two months ago over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...