India revokes ban on Turkiye's 'TRT World', China's 'Global Times' hours after its imposition

India revokes ban on Turkiye's ‘TRT World’, China's ‘Global Times’ hours after its imposition

While ‘Global Times’ is an English-language tabloid, owned by the Chinese Communist Party, ‘TRT World’ is Turkiye's public broadcaster
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:39 PM May 14, 2025 IST
India on Wednesday revoked a ban on Turkish state broadcaster ‘TRT World’ and China's state-run media outlet, ‘Global Times’, hours after taking action against the two media outlets for “spreading false Pakistani propaganda” in the country.

During the recent flare-up with Pakistan, the government said there had been use of Turkish-origin drones and China-made missiles by Pakistan to violate Indian airspace.

While ‘Global Times’ is an English-language tabloid, owned by the Chinese Communist Party, ‘TRT World’ is Turkiye's public broadcaster.

The Indian Embassy in China recently urged ‘Global Times’ to verify facts before sharing content on social media. The Embassy issued the warning after the media outlet claimed that an Indian Rafale jet was shot down near Bahawalpur during the recent tension between India and Pakistan. PIB Fact Check revealed that’ Global Times’ had carried the unverified report depicting a 2021 MiG-21 crash in Punjab’s Moga district.

“Dear Global Times News, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the Embassy said on X.

"Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics," the Embassy said in a follow-up post.

