India right country at right time to hold G20 presidency: British PM Rishi Sunak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

India’s diversity and its extraordinary successes means it is the “right country at the right time” to hold the G20 presidency, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. He hailed Narendra Modi’s leadership over the last year, noting that India’s presidency of the bloc came when the world is facing innumerable challenges.

The first Indian-origin PM of Britain said the relationship between the UK and India would define the future of the two countries, even more than it is defining the present.

He also allayed India’s apprehensions about Britain’s unwillingness to address aggressive and near-violent activities of pro-Khalistan elements in the UK even as over 70 MPs cutting across party lines have asked him to seek “immediate release” of British Sikh Jagtar Singh Johal, detained for over five years in India.

Before his departure to India for the G20 summit on September 9-10, he said no form of extremism was acceptable and the right to hold lawful protest didn’t extend to violent or threatening behaviour. In an interview via email to PTI, he said the UK was working closely with its partners in the Indian government to tackle the threat from pro-Khalistan extremism. PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Jaishankar have frequently told British interlocutors about their concerns, especially after an attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March.

Johal was in Punjab for his wedding when he was arrested in Jalandhar in 2017 for allegedly being involved in the killings by the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), a banned terrorist organisation.

The British Prime Minister also said he was hugely proud of his Indian roots.

‘Will agree on FTA if it works for UK’

The free trade agreement (FTA) talks with India are progressing and Britain will only agree to a pact that works for the whole of the UK, Sunak tells his ministers.

Ahead of his India visit, Sunak updated his top team on the ongoing trade talks, which have completed 12 rounds of negotiations, during a Cabinet meeting.

70 MPs seek British national’s release

Over 70 MPs cutting across party lines have asked Sunak to seek “immediate release” of British Sikh Jagtar Singh Johal, detained for over five years in India for killings in Punjab.

Grand welcome planned by relatives in Delhi

Sunak is expected to get a grand welcome from his kin in New Delhi. They will host a feast with “non-stop dancing” to Punjabi music, a media report stated.

Dr Gautam Dev Sood, his maternal uncle, said all relatives had been asked to come to the Indian Capital to mark his arrival.

#England #G20 #Narendra Modi #Rishi Sunak