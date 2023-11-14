India, Russia review ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

India and Russia on Monday carried out a review of their ties with a focus on ongoing cooperation in areas of energy, connectivity and defence and ways to further expand it.

“They held detailed discussions on bilateral issues, including political, trade, economic, energy, connectivity, defence and consular issues. They also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi about the meeting which was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

Various issues relating to India-Russia ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ figured at a meeting held under the framework of foreign office consultation between the two sides, added Bagchi in a post on X.

