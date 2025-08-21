DT
Home / India / India-Russia ties among steadiest of major relationships globally after WW-II: Jaishankar

India-Russia ties among steadiest of major relationships globally after WW-II: Jaishankar

The resolve by the two countries to enhance two-way trade comes amid growing estrangement in ties between India and the US over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariffs
PTI
Moscow, Updated At : 06:41 PM Aug 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shake hands during a joint news conference following their talks at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. AP/PTI
India and Russia on Thursday vowed to expand their bilateral trade in a “balanced and sustainable manner” with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlining the need to "swiftly" address non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments.

The resolve by the two countries to enhance two-way trade, including by increasing Indian exports to Russia, came amid growing estrangement in ties between India and the US over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariffs.

"We believe that relations between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War," Jaishankar said at a joint media briefing with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov after their wide-ranging talks.

"Geo-political convergence, leadership contacts and popular sentiment remain its key drivers," he said.

The external affairs minister landed in Moscow on Tuesday to fine-tune various elements of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, either in November or December.

In their talks, Jaishankar and Lavrov also deliberated on ways to combat terrorism.

"On terrorism, we resolved to fight jointly against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," the external affairs minister said.

"I conveyed India's strong resolve to adopt a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and our sovereign right to defend our citizens against cross-border terrorism."

It appeared from Jaishankar's remarks that boosting two-way trade was a major focus of his talks with both Manturov and Lavrov.

"We reaffirmed our shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India's exports to Russia," he said.

"This requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments. Enhancing Indian exports to Russia in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles will certainly help to correct the current imbalance," he said.

