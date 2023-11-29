 India saw extreme weather events almost every day in first 9 months this year: Report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India saw extreme weather events almost every day in first 9 months this year: Report

India saw extreme weather events almost every day in first 9 months this year: Report

Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense worldwide due to climate change

India saw extreme weather events almost every day in first 9 months this year: Report

Himachal Pradesh reported the most damaged houses due to extreme weather events. PTI File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 29

India experienced extreme weather events almost every day in the first nine months of this year which led to nearly 3,000 deaths, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Published by independent think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the report said the climate-vulnerable country had extreme weather on 86 per cent of days from January to September.

The CSE said 2,923 people died, almost two million hectares of crops were ruined, 80,000 homes were destroyed and more than 92,000 animals were killed. But these numbers might be even higher because not all the data is collected, it said.

“’India 2023: An assessment of extreme weather events’ attempts to build an evidence base on the frequency and expanding geography of extreme weather events in the country. As this assessment clearly shows, what the country has witnessed so far in 2023 is the new ‘abnormal’ in a warming world,” said the CSE Director General Sunita Narain.

Research indicates that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense worldwide due to climate change, primarily caused by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

In 2015, countries agreed in Paris to limit the average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels (1850-1900).

Multiple reports suggest that the world is significantly off track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. To achieve this goal, countries together need to halve the emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane by 2030.

According to the CSE report that came out ahead of the launch of the 28th round of the United Nations Climate Conference in Dubai, Madhya Pradesh reported the highest number of extreme weather events at 138. However, the largest number of deaths occurred in Bihar (642), followed by Himachal Pradesh (365) and Uttar Pradesh (341).

Punjab recorded the highest number of animal deaths while Himachal Pradesh reported the most damaged houses due to extreme weather events.

In the southern region, Kerala saw the highest count of extreme weather days (67) and deaths (60). Telangana suffered maximum effect on crop area (over 62,000 hectares). The state also witnessed high animal casualties (645). Karnataka faced severe destruction, with over 11,000 houses demolished.

In northwest India, Uttar Pradesh had the most extreme weather days at 113. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan were also significantly affected.

In the eastern and northeastern regions, Assam registered maximum extreme weather events (102), with the state losing 159 livestock and over 48,000 hectares of crops devastated. Nagaland saw over 1,900 houses destroyed.

The CSE said January was slightly warmer than average, while February broke records, becoming the warmest in 122 years. India had its sixth driest February and the driest August in 122 years.

It said lightning and storms were the most common disasters, occurring on 176 out of 273 days and claiming 711 lives. Most of these deaths occurred in Bihar. However, the most significant devastation came from heavy rains, floods, and landslides, causing over 1,900 casualties.

According to research conducted by a different think tank, more than 80 per cent of Indians live in districts vulnerable to climate risks.  

#Climate change #Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab gets Rs 3,670 crore of GST compensation after it lodged new claim with Centre: Finance Minister Cheema

2
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

3
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

4
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

5
India

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

6
Patiala

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

7
Punjab

Ropar to get new Rs 27-crore road link to Baddi, Nalagarh

8
India

'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel

9
Uttarakhand

'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers interact with PM

10
India

3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Top News

Cabinet approves extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 5 years

Cabinet approves extension of free foodgrain scheme for 5 years, over 81 crore people to benefit

Also clears Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiya...

US files charges against two Indians for attempt to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

US files charges against two Indians for attempt to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

One Indian arrested in Czech in June, second Indian a govern...

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

Naresh Kumar who is due to retire on November 30

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’

Peace agreement with UNLF by Centre and Manipur government m...

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist on American soil: India forms probe panel

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says I...


Cities

View All

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

PCS officer’s direct role in accepting bribe crops up

STF cracks down on drug peddlers, nabs 2

Healthcare services at Nakodar Civil Hospital to be digitised soon

Two arrested with stolen bikes

2 months on, students attend classes at panchayat ghar

Two accused in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnap case killed in firing

Two gangsters wanted in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapping case killed in firing

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death