India says Black Sea attacks ‘by any party’ unacceptable as Jaishankar, Ukraine FM hold talks

India and Ukraine on Thursday discussed attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, with New Delhi declaring that such attacks "by any party" were "absolutely unacceptable".

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In a post on X after the telephonic conversation, Jaishankar said the two ministers discussed attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea.

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"Such attacks by any party are absolutely unacceptable and India condemns them unequivocally," Jaishankar said.

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He said Sybiha also briefed him on recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace negotiations. Reiterating India's consistent position, Jaishankar said New Delhi continued to advocate dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned.

The External Affairs Minister also underlined the fragility of the current international situation, saying multiple conflicts across different regions were affecting fuel, fertiliser and food security, particularly for countries of the Global South. The two ministers agreed to remain in touch.

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In his own statement, Sybiha said he had briefed Jaishankar on the outcomes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington and stressed that the consequences of "Russian aggression" extended far beyond Ukraine.

"By attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea, Russia undermines freedom of navigation and puts global food security at risk. At the same time, its continued war fuels instability in global energy markets, affecting countries far beyond our region," Sybiha said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said he reaffirmed Kyiv's commitment to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace and encouraged India to play an active role in peace efforts. He added that the two sides agreed to remain in close contact.

The conversation comes amid heightened concern over the safety of Indian seafarers in the Black Sea following a series of attacks on merchant vessels involving Indian crew members.

Thirteen Indian seafarers remain stranded aboard MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, which has been repeatedly targeted in Russian missile and drone strikes.

Earlier this month, four Indian seafarers were among 10 crew members killed when MV Golden Leo was struck near Odesa. Last week, merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar was also hit at Odesa port with four Indian nationals on board, leaving two Indians still missing.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi had questioned India's maritime safety advisory for the Black Sea, saying it fell short of the stronger advisory issued for the Strait of Hormuz despite repeated attacks on civilian shipping.

The embassy had also said its request to arrange a telephone conversation between Sybiha and Jaishankar on the deteriorating security situation had remained unanswered.