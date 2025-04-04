India says expect Bangladesh to ensure justice to minorities

Ahead of the likely meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok, the government has informed the Parliament that it expects that Dhaka will thoroughly investigate violations of human rights against minorities, particularly Hindus, while ensuring justice without justifying any of these killings or arson as "politically motivated."

Modi and Yunus are expected to meet on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Thailand's Bangkok today afternoon.

In a written reply submitted by Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, before the Parliament, the government has said, "The Government of India has taken note of incidents of human rights violations of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and raised the issue with the Government of Bangladesh on various occasions. On December 10, 2024, the Government of Bangladesh announced in a press briefing that 70 people had been arrested in 88 cases related to attacks against minorities in Bangladesh; subsequent police investigations in January 2025 had verified only 1,254 incidents. As per updated information, over 2,400 minority-related incidents have been reported from August 5, 2024, till March 23, 2025."

The government added, "It is expected that Bangladesh will thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson, and violence against minorities to justice without justifying any of these killings or arson as politically motivated."

The government has said these expectations were reiterated during the meeting of External Affairs Minister with Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain on February 16, 2025.

The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh, the government said.