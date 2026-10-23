India says facilitating supply of life-saving medicines to Iran amid flight connectivity challenges

India on Friday said it continued to facilitate the transportation of life-saving medicines to Iran, citing flight connectivity challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in the region, amid reports that Iranian aircraft had been denied clearance to fly to India to collect medical supplies.

Responding to claims that Iranian aircraft had been denied airspace clearance, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi remained in touch with Tehran to ensure the movement of medicines on humanitarian grounds.

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“We have and continue to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran. As you are aware, the ongoing conflict in the region has posed new challenges to flight connectivity between our two countries,” Jaiswal said.

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“We continue to be in communication with our Iranian counterparts to facilitate transportation of life-saving medicines as a humanitarian gesture,” he added.

The response came after a media report claimed that India had not granted Iranian aircraft permission to fly in and collect medicines since August, amid concerns over possible US sanctions.

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The report cited a press conference conducted by Taher Abdolhay, managing director of Iran Air (Homa) on October 19, stating that the airline is unable to import medicines into the country due to the refusal of flight permits for Iranian aircraft by India and Singapore.

The MEA did not directly address the specific claim about flight clearances or confirm whether any Iranian aircraft had been denied permission. Instead, it emphasised India’s continued efforts to facilitate medicine supplies and its engagement with Iranian officials.

The issue assumes significance as US sanctions targeting Iranian airlines and entities linked to Tehran have complicated international aviation and commercial transactions involving Iran.

Any disruption to the movement of medicines could have humanitarian implications, particularly where supplies depend on time-sensitive transport arrangements.

India’s statement signals that it is seeking to maintain humanitarian assistance to Iran despite the logistical challenges posed by the regional conflict.