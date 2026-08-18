India says Teesta talks must follow bilateral mechanisms amid Dhaka’s push for agreement

India on Tuesday said water-related cooperation with Bangladesh must be pursued through established bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Rivers Commission, as Dhaka renewed its call for an agreement on the long-pending Teesta water-sharing issue.

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The response came after Bangladesh Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee said Dhaka did not want its “friendly relations” with India to deteriorate over the Teesta dispute and urged New Delhi to consider Bangladesh’s interests alongside its own.

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“There are several rivers that are shared between India and Bangladesh. To be precise 54 rivers. And all water-related collaboration and discussions that have to happen between the two countries have to be done through the bilateral Joint River Commission that we have with Bangladesh, along with the structured bilateral mechanisms that we have in place,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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Anee, speaking at a seminar in Dhaka, said Bangladesh and India were neighbours and friends and should respect each other’s interests.

“The neighbouring country is friendly. They have to think that while they have their interests, we also have ours. A friend should protect the interests of a friend. We never want our friendly relations with them to deteriorate," he was quoted as saying by Bangladeshi media.

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His remarks came amid Dhaka’s renewed efforts to advance the proposed Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, with Chinese support. The project seeks to address flooding, river erosion and dry-season water shortages in northern Bangladesh.

The proposed Chinese involvement has added a strategic dimension to the decades-old dispute, with the project covering an area close to India’s sensitive Siliguri Corridor, the narrow land link connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country.

Anee said Dhaka had held consultations with experts on the project since the February election and intended to move ahead with it, describing an agreement on the Teesta as “urgently needed”.

The Teesta originates in the Himalayas, flows through Sikkim and West Bengal and enters Bangladesh before joining the Jamuna, the Bangladeshi name for the Brahmaputra. Its waters are vital for agriculture and livelihoods in northern Bangladesh and irrigation in West Bengal.

The two countries have discussed sharing the Teesta waters since the 1980s. A draft interim agreement was finalised in 2011 but could not be signed after West Bengal opposed it over concerns about water availability.

India has maintained that the Teesta issue requires consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including West Bengal.

The dispute is separate from the 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, which is due to expire in December 2026. India and Bangladesh share 54 transboundary rivers and address water-related issues through the Joint Rivers Commission.