India secures deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Turkiye

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh had been deported from Turkiye.

Terming it a “historic milestone of the Modi government”, Shah posted on X that Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan.

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“Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation,” Shah said.

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Singh has now been brought back to India and lodged in jail in connection with cases relating to alleged drug trafficking and other crimes, the Home Minister said.

He congratulated the agencies involved and said the government was committed to dismantling narco-trafficking networks.

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“The Modi government is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before December 2029,” he said.