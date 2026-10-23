DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India seeks 'facts' on report of Saudi forces targeting yacht with 14 nationals off Yemen coast

India seeks 'facts' on report of Saudi forces targeting yacht with 14 nationals off Yemen coast

Embassy reaches out to different parties over October 22 incident; Houthi spokesman claims Indians were on board the yacht

article_Author
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 09:32 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Indian Embassy in Yemen on Friday said it has reached out to different parties to "establish circumstances and facts" surrounding an incident off the coast of Yemen in which "apparently there were Indian nationals on board a yacht."

Some Arab media on Thursday quoted Yemen's Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree as claiming that Saudi forces targeted the Indian yacht near Yuqar Island near the Yemeni coast in the Red Sea.

Advertisement

Saree said that the yacht is carrying 14 Indian nationals and that Houthi forces are rescuing them. He said more details would be provided later.

Advertisement

"We are continuing to make efforts to find more details about the incident off the coast of Yemen on October 22 in which apparently there were Indian nationals (sailors) on board a yacht," the Indian mission posted on social media on Friday.

The incident comes amid an escalation of hostilities between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides targeting each other's facilities and infrastructure.

Advertisement

"Given the prevailing conflict situation exact information is not currently available. We have reached out to different parties to establish circumstances and facts of the incident and hope to update as soon as authentic information becomes available," the mission said.

The Indian Embassy on Thursday said it was ascertaining details about an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen and would provide all possible help to ensure their safety, amid escalating tensions in the region.

"We are ascertaining further details about the incident and will provide all possible help for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals," it posted on social media on Thursday.

An Indian national was killed and three others injured in two separate attacks on a major airport and an oil field in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts