India seeks global vigilance on transfer of weapons technology to terror-linked actors

Voicing concern over the risk of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists, India has called on the global community to remain vigilant about the transfer of sensitive technology, particularly to those with a "record" of proliferation and terror links, a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Delivering India's statement at the UN General Assembly First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security, Lok Sabha MP Alok Kumar Suman on Monday said, "Terrorism remains a major challenge to international security. India is deeply concerned about the risk of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists and non-state actors."

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"We encourage all Member States to remain vigilant about the transfer of dual-use and sensitive technology, particularly to those with a record of proliferation or linked to terrorism," he said.

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The comments appeared to be a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan and the global proliferation network led by A Q Khan.

The Pakistani nuclear physicist, also known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb, led an extensive international network aimed at the proliferation of nuclear equipment and know-how, which the US State Department has described as providing a "'one-stop shopping' for countries seeking to develop nuclear weapons".

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Suman is part of the second cohort of visiting Indian Parliamentarians, who arrived here for a UN familiarisation trip. The MPs will have a diverse range of engagements at the United Nations headquarters during the visit and will also meet senior UN officials, envoys and members of the Indian diaspora during the visit.

Suman noted that since 2002, India has tabled a resolution titled 'Measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction'.

India reaffirmed its commitment to full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions.